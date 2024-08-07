AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 07:32pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAIRO: Israeli forces on Wednesday issued new evacuation orders to Palestinians in areas of north Gaza that were among the first to be hit at the start of the war with Hamas in October, after fired a fresh volley of rockets into Israel.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted the evacuation orders for several districts in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, two now largely destroyed towns into which Israeli tanks swept at the outset of Israel’s ground invasion.

“Hamas and other organisations are firing rockets from your area towards the State of Israel. The IDF will act forcefully and immediately against them,” Adraee said in the message sent by text and social media to Palestinian residents.

Israel says dozens of Palestinian fighters killed in Gaza over past 24 hours

“For your own safety, evacuate immediately to the known shelters in the center of Gaza City,” the army spokesman said.

In a nearby Gaza City neighbourhood, Al-Tuffah, an Israeli airstrike on a house killed three Palestinians, medics said.

Later on Wednesday, 10 Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Medics said one strike killed three people on a motorcycle west of Khan Younis, while seven others were killed in tank shelling that hit a tent encampment in Abassan town, east of the city.

Multiple fronts

Fighting has continued in the Gaza Strip even as Israel braces for an expected assault in its north from Iran and its close Lebanese ally Hezbollah after the July 31 assassination in the Iranian capital Tehran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Gaza civil defence says Israel strike on schools kills 30

The Israeli military says it has killed dozens of Gaza fighters in recent days and on Wednesday said troops had hit weapons-making facilities in the teeming district of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians displaced by the fighting have taken shelter.

In other central areas, Israeli tanks shelled Nuseirat and Bureij, two of Gaza Strip’s eight historic refugee camps. Israel says Hamas use civilian infrastructure for cover and to conceal operations posts and arms caches; Hamas denies this.

Hamas say they continue to carry out ambush attacks on Israeli troops and armoured vehicles with explosive devices, and are still able to launch limited rocket salvoes into Israel.

Hamas leader’s killing aims to prolong Gaza war, Abbas tells RIA before Moscow visit

On Tuesday, Islamic Jihad, a close Hamas ally, said it fired rockets into Israel in response to what it called Israeli “massacres of civilians”.

The Israeli military said that over the past week Hamas had fired rockets from launchers embedded near two international humanitarian aid and distribution warehouses, including the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA. Israeli forces struck those sites, it added.

Israel has pursued a relentless assault on Gaza that has reduced much of the heavily populated coastal strip to ruins, killed more than 39,600 Palestinians and wounded over 91,500, according to Gaza health ministry figures.

250,000 in southern Gaza hit by Israel’s new evacuation order: UN

The ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its death lists.

