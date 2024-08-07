AGL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.83%)
AIRLINK 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.86%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.56%)
DCL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.26%)
FCCL 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
FFBL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 144.75 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
KOSM 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.43%)
MLCF 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.5%)
NBP 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.3%)
OGDC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.8%)
PAEL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.81%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.2%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 45.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.85%)
TPLP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
UNITY 28.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,232 Increased By 25.9 (0.32%)
BR30 25,542 Increased By 161.3 (0.64%)
KSE100 77,549 Increased By 357.2 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,981 Increased By 78.5 (0.32%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Phogat out of gold medal bout after failing to make weight

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 12:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before the women’s 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday after failing to make weight, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said.

Phogat had been set to lock horns with Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women’s wrestling 50kg class,” the IOA said in a statement.

Japan’s Oka wins third gold at Paris Olympics on horizontal bar

“Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning.”

The disqualification means Phogat will not receive a medal. United World Wrestling, the international governing body of the sport, has yet to issue a statement.

India Paris Olympics Vinesh Phogat Paris Olympics 2024 Indian Olympic Association

Comments

200 characters

India’s Phogat out of gold medal bout after failing to make weight

Pakistan stands with Bangladesh, hopes for a swift return to normalcy: FO

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Sheikh Hasina’s fate

PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

KSE-100 surges as market looks to make recovery

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

FO in contact with US on Pakistani man charged with alleged ties to Iran

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

Read more stories