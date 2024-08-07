India’s Phogat out of gold medal bout after failing to make weight

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before the women’s 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday after failing to make weight, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said.

Phogat had been set to lock horns with Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women’s wrestling 50kg class,” the IOA said in a statement.

Japan’s Oka wins third gold at Paris Olympics on horizontal bar

“Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning.”

The disqualification means Phogat will not receive a medal. United World Wrestling, the international governing body of the sport, has yet to issue a statement.