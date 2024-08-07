AGL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
Turkiye will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel, source says

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 11:38am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkiye will submit on Wednesday a declaration of intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, a diplomatic source said.

The declaration will happen at 1330 GMT, the source added, after Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this week that Turkiye would make the declaration on Wednesday.

“Turkiye’s intervention pushes the international community to recognise and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” the source said.

In May, Turkiye said it had decided to join the case launched by South Africa as it stepped up measures against Israel over the assault on Gaza, adding that its bid would follow the necessary legal preparations.

Top UN court says Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory are illegal

In June, Spain said it had asked to intervene in the case at the ICJ, the highest legal body of the United Nations set up in 1945 to deal with disputes between states.

Israel has repeatedly dismissed the case’s accusations of genocide as baseless, arguing in court that its operations in Gaza are self-defence and targeted at Hamas who attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

