AGL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
AIRLINK 112.39 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.49%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.02%)
DCL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.26%)
FCCL 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
FFBL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 144.74 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.5%)
HUMNL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
KOSM 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.1%)
MLCF 34.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
NBP 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.3%)
OGDC 130.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.76%)
PAEL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PPL 111.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.99%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
SEARL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.68%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 45.12 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.78%)
TPLP 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,229 Increased By 23 (0.28%)
BR30 25,533 Increased By 152 (0.6%)
KSE100 77,527 Increased By 335.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 24,978 Increased By 75.4 (0.3%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India evacuates non-essential staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh, Indian official sources say

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 11:13am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India has evacuated all non-essential staff and their families from its embassy and consulates in neighbouring Bangladesh, two Indian government sources said on Wednesday, after weeks of unrest forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

All Indian diplomats remain in Bangladesh and the missions are functional, the sources added.

Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh, ‘heading to London’ as military takes over

Besides the high commission or embassy in the capital Dhaka, India has assistant high commissions or consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

India Bangladesh Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh job quota students protests in Bangladesh Bangladesh parliament Indian diplomats

Comments

200 characters

India evacuates non-essential staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh, Indian official sources say

Pakistan stands with Bangladesh, hopes for a swift return to normalcy: FO

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Sheikh Hasina’s fate

PTI challenges Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 in SC

KSE-100 surges as market looks to make recovery

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

FO in contact with US on Pakistani man charged with alleged ties to Iran

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

Read more stories