AGL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
AIRLINK 112.39 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.49%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.02%)
DCL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.26%)
FCCL 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
FFBL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 144.74 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.5%)
HUMNL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
KOSM 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.1%)
MLCF 34.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
NBP 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.3%)
OGDC 130.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.76%)
PAEL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PPL 111.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.99%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
SEARL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.68%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 45.12 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.78%)
TPLP 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,229 Increased By 23 (0.28%)
BR30 25,533 Increased By 152 (0.6%)
KSE100 77,527 Increased By 335.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 24,978 Increased By 75.4 (0.3%)
Markets

Asia stocks find some footing, Nikkei still choppy

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 10:12am

SYDNEY: Asian share markets were mostly firmer on Wednesday after Wall Street bounced and concerns about a US recession were reassessed, though Japanese stocks took a dip as heightened volatility squeezed leveraged positions.

The Nikkei’s drop of 0.6% was relatively minor compared with Monday’s 13% dive and Tuesday’s 10% rally, leading to hopes investors were finding their footing.

“The sell-off in Japanese stocks may almost be over,” said analysts at JPMorgan in a note.

“Both nonresident and individual investors have reset their year-to-date net buying.”

“If the market stays at its current level, the GPIF (government pension fund) could become a net buyer by end-September, and a view that unwinding of yen carry trades is almost over has also emerged.”

The GPIF is a massive fund with considerable market power and its investment decisions are highly influential.

The unravelling of the yen carry trade - where investors borrow yen at low rates to buy higher yielding assets - was a driving force in the market rout, but again seemed to be stabilising.

The dollar edged up 0.2% to 144.67 yen and away from the 141.675 trough hit on Monday, though it remains far below its July peak of 161.96.

The dollar also gained on the safe-haven Swiss franc to 0.8532, up from Monday’s low of 0.8430.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4%, while Korean stocks added 0.8%.

After bouncing overnight, Nasdaq futures eased 0.1% in part due to a 12% dive in AI darling Super Micro Computer after it missed earnings estimates.

Asian equities regain some ground from Monday’s carnage; ringgit slips

S&P 500 futures steadied from an early drop, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 0.5%.

FTSE futures added 0.7%, and DAX futures rose 0.3%.

With safe-haven in less demand, Treasury yields ticked higher for a second session. US 10-year yields were up at 3.908%, and well off Monday’s low of 3.667%.

Two-year yields had climbed back to 3.997%, from a deep trough of 3.654%, as markets scaled back wagers on an intra-meeting emergency rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Futures now imply 105 basis points of easing this year, compared with 125 basis points at one stage during Monday’s turmoil, while a 50-basis-point cut in September seen as a 73% chance.

Fears of an imminent US recession had also faded a little as the run of economic data still pointed to solid economic growth in the current quarter.

The Atlanta Fed’s much-watched GDPNow estimate is that gross domestic product is running at an annual pace of 2.9%.

In commodity markets, gold prices were holding at $$2,386 an ounce and short of last week’s $2,477 top.

Oil prices remained volatile as concerns about waning global demand warred with the risk of supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Brent slipped 18 cents to $76.30 per barrel, while US crude fell 26 cents to $72.94 a barrel.

asian shares

