Pakistan Print 2024-08-07

Tessori orders action to control crime in Karachi

INP Published 07 Aug, 2024 07:24am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has stressed to take stern action to control crime in the city of Karachi. He was talking to the Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho who called on him at the Governor's House in Karachi on Tuesday.

Kamran Khan Tessori directed the police chief to arrest the criminals involved in street crime by intensifying intelligence coordination and properly using the Close Circuit cameras. He directed to increase Police patrolling and snap checking.

Karachi Police Chief informed the Governor that Police is playing an active role to control crime, particularly eliminating street crime from the city.

