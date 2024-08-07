AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
SECP identifies ‘Aviva Investment’ as illegal trading platform

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2024 07:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has identified an illegal trading platform operating under the name “Aviva Investment Group/H1-Aviva Securities Exchange Academy/Aviva Investment Limited”.

The platform is being promoted through various WhatsApp groups and social media channels and is falsely claiming substantial returns on trading in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and international stock markets.

The illegal platform is falsely claiming an association with Aviva Investors, a UK-based asset management company. However, Aviva Investors has issued a scam alert on its website (https://www.avivainvestors.com/en-gb/site-information/digital-safety/) warning that operators of the illegal platform are misusing the company’s name to conduct unauthorized trading activities on the stock exchanges in Pakistan.

The general public is informed that "Aviva Investment Group/ H1-Aviva Securities Exchange Academy/ Aviva Investment Limited" is neither registered nor licenced by SECP to operate any platform for trading shares on the Pakistan Stock Exchange or international stock exchanges. Please note, trading in shares of listed companies and/or commodities should only be conducted through securities and futures brokers licenced by SECP. A list of such licenced brokers can be found at the following weblinks:

https://www.psx.com.pk/psx/resources-and-tools/TREC-Holders

https://pmex.com.pk/pmex-home/existing-trec-holders/

SECP hereby warns the public not to deposit/ invest funds with “Aviva Investment Group/ H1-Aviva Securities Exchange Academy/ Aviva Investment Limited” or any such other trading platform in any form or arrangement.

The name of “Aviva Investment Group/ H1-Aviva Securities Exchange Academy/ Aviva Investment Limited” has been added to the “List of Companies engaged in Unauthorized Activities” available on SECP’s website.

Furthermore, SECP has also referred the matter to relevant authorities for investigation and necessary action.

