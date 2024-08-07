KE dismantles illegal underground cables in Korangi

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) continued its crackdown on electricity theft and defaulters with the support of law enforcement agencies.

Recently, KE targeted electricity theft in Korangi, covering areas such as Pak Town, Chakra Goth, Labour Square, Sector 34/2, and Ibrahim Hyderi. The operation dismantled underground cables that were illegally supplying an estimated 84,000 units of stolen electricity to 595 houses, 70 shops, 155 stalls, 18 water pumps, and two parks.

The use of kundas bypasses the safety protocols of the utility infrastructure which is installed by qualified professionals. This elevates the hazards to the public, a risk which is further elevated during inclement weather conditions such as the current monsoon season.

KE routinely combats illegal electricity usage to reduce line losses and protect power infrastructure. During the recently concluded fiscal year, the utility registered 980 FIRs against individuals involved in electricity theft in cooperation with law enforcement. Since the start of the year, the company has conducted 1,500 drives on its network serving Korangi, Landhi, and adjoining areas, successfully removing 20,000 kilos of kunda wires from the overall area.

Theft of electricity and non-payment of bills are the two critical factors which determine the loss profile of an area. While 70 percent of the network remains exempt from loadshed, KE works actively to tackle line losses in remaining areas to ensure the provision of reliable and safe electricity. Power supply can improve in areas where the line losses decrease. The company urges customers, area representatives, and elected officials to work with the company to overcome these challenges.

