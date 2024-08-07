AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 113.35 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.36%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.86%)
DFML 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
DGKC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.65%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.75%)
FFBL 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
HUBC 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.68%)
HUMNL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
MLCF 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.92%)
NBP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.48%)
OGDC 130.85 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.26%)
PAEL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PPL 112.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.62%)
PRL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TOMCL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.42%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TREET 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
TRG 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.78%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,253 Increased By 46.7 (0.57%)
BR30 25,592 Increased By 211.3 (0.83%)
KSE100 77,633 Increased By 442 (0.57%)
KSE30 24,998 Increased By 95.2 (0.38%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-07

KE dismantles illegal underground cables in Korangi

Press Release Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 07:05am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) continued its crackdown on electricity theft and defaulters with the support of law enforcement agencies.

Recently, KE targeted electricity theft in Korangi, covering areas such as Pak Town, Chakra Goth, Labour Square, Sector 34/2, and Ibrahim Hyderi. The operation dismantled underground cables that were illegally supplying an estimated 84,000 units of stolen electricity to 595 houses, 70 shops, 155 stalls, 18 water pumps, and two parks.

The use of kundas bypasses the safety protocols of the utility infrastructure which is installed by qualified professionals. This elevates the hazards to the public, a risk which is further elevated during inclement weather conditions such as the current monsoon season.

KE routinely combats illegal electricity usage to reduce line losses and protect power infrastructure. During the recently concluded fiscal year, the utility registered 980 FIRs against individuals involved in electricity theft in cooperation with law enforcement. Since the start of the year, the company has conducted 1,500 drives on its network serving Korangi, Landhi, and adjoining areas, successfully removing 20,000 kilos of kunda wires from the overall area.

Theft of electricity and non-payment of bills are the two critical factors which determine the loss profile of an area. While 70 percent of the network remains exempt from loadshed, KE works actively to tackle line losses in remaining areas to ensure the provision of reliable and safe electricity. Power supply can improve in areas where the line losses decrease. The company urges customers, area representatives, and elected officials to work with the company to overcome these challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi KE LEAs K-Electric Korangi electricity theft

Comments

200 characters

KE dismantles illegal underground cables in Korangi

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories