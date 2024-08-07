AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Markets Print 2024-08-07

Tarbela 5th Extension Project: Wapda chief, World Bank team review progress

Recorder Report Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 07:50am

LAHORE: Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r) visited Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project and reviewed construction progress on key components.

He was accompanied by a World Bank team headed by Advisor Masood Ahmed and Task Team Leader Gautum Gunjan.

Member (Power) Wapda, GM Tarbela Dam Project, PD Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project and representatives of the consultants and the contractors were also present on the occasion.

After detailed visit of the various sites, the Chairman also presided over a progress review meeting at the project office. The project management briefed the chairman and the World Bank team about the progress achieved so far on seven key sites of the project, which included intake, tunnel, penstock and outlet, power house, tail race culvert, tail race canal and switchyard. Resource deployment, timelines, and implementation plan for completion of the project were also discussed during the meeting. It was briefed that electricity generation from the project is likely to commence in 2025-26.

Addressing the meeting, the chairman emphasized upon timely completion of the project to cope with the increasing demand of energy in the country through green, clean, and most affordable electricity. He urged the consultants and the contractors to maximize their efforts so that the project could be completed by 2025-26.

Wapda is constructing Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam. World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are providing financial assistance for the project to the tune of $390 million and $300 million, respectively. The cumulative generation capacity of the project stands at 1530MW with three generating units of 510MW each.

The project will provide 1.347 billion units of environment-friendly and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid every year. With completion of Tarbela 5th Extension, installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will increase from 4888MW to 6418MW.

