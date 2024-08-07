AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 113.12 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.15%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
DCL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.81%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
DGKC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.7%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.75%)
FFBL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.8%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
HUBC 144.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.61%)
HUMNL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
MLCF 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.92%)
NBP 47.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.2%)
OGDC 130.85 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.26%)
PAEL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PPL 112.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
PRL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.58%)
TOMCL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.33%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TREET 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
TRG 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.78%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,253 Increased By 46.8 (0.57%)
BR30 25,604 Increased By 222.8 (0.88%)
KSE100 77,606 Increased By 414.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 25,004 Increased By 101.8 (0.41%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-07

LCCI speaks about business community’s ordeal

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2024 07:02am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed deep concerns regarding the steep charges imposed for electronic compliance as stipulated under SRO 428(I)/2024.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that these charges would be placing more burden on the business community.

The LCCI President said that the business community in Pakistan is facing severe economic challenges including inflation, rupee devaluation, high energy costs and high interest rate.

Kashif Anwar conveyed deep concerns regarding the exorbitant charges quoted by the sole license holder for integrating electronic invoicing systems with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as mandated by SRO 428(I)/2024 dated March 22, 2024.

He said that the business community has already been adversely affected by recent amendments in the Finance Act 2024, as well as certain SROs, including SRO 350(I)/2024 and SRO 1842(I)/2023.

He said that in the context, the one-time setup fee of Rs1,500,000 and annual maintenance charges of Rs3,500,000 or Rs60 per invoice (whichever is higher) are prohibitively high for commercial businesses.

He said that such costs threaten the viability of many businesses and could lead to their closure. “Considering the resources and grants allocated for automation, we strongly believe that the cost of installation and maintenance for the online integration of businesses should be minimal to avoid undue financial stress on taxpayers and to enhance documentation,” the LCCI President added.

Kashif Anwar said that the challenges being faced by the business community require thoughtful strategies and policies to support business sector and economic growth.

He urged the Prime Minister to intervene promptly to address these issues and ensure that a fair and sustainable solution is implemented.

The LCCI President reaffirmed his support for government efforts to promote documentation and expand the tax base, expressing confidence that under the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership, Pakistani economy will see a significant turnaround.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR LCCI business community PM Shehbaz Sharif e invoicing system

Comments

200 characters

LCCI speaks about business community’s ordeal

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories