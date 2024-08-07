AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
World Bank says ready for PPP with Punjab govt in various sectors

Safdar Rasheed Published 07 Aug, 2024 06:53am

LAHORE: The World Bank has expressed its consent for a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Punjab government for poverty reduction, economic and social development, environmental improvement and smog eradication.

This agreement was discussed in a meeting chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and a delegation from the World Bank headed by Country Director Najy Benhassine on Tuesday. Ministers of education, health, industry, agriculture, local government and irrigation departments were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, terms and conditions were finalised. The delegation explored areas of cooperation and critically reviewed different possibilities.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that the “Country Framework” is the World Bank’s international programme that collaborates with partner countries or provincial governments to achieve rapid development in various sectors including agriculture, health and education.

The objective of participating in this special programme for 2024-2027 is to accelerate overall development, covering sectors like agriculture, health, education, IT, youth employment and skills development. Efforts will be made to provide world-class healthcare facilities, address malnutrition in mothers and children, improve health standards, promote family planning education and collaborate in other sectors in Punjab, she noted.

The minister said that the Punjab government launched the largest and most comprehensive programme to-date to improve Punjab’s health system. This initiative includes upgrading 300 health centers and 250 basic health units in rural areas to international standards. She emphasized that the provision of doctors, medicines, medical staff and equipment at every government health facility will be ensured. The programme to provide global-standard IT training and skill development for millions of youth is progressing rapidly.

She said that the Punjab government’s primary goal is to ensure significant and visible improvements in governance and various sectors for equal development in rural and urban areas. Maryam Aurangzeb added that by providing laptops to the youth, the IT revolution is transforming their lives and opening doors to education and employment. Similarly, Kisan Card has liberated agriculture and farmers from middlemen’s exploitation and the programme to transition agricultural tube-wells to solar power is being implemented.

The senior minister mentioned that the Punjab government is diligently implementing a comprehensive plan to make Punjab’s population healthier, educate the youth and improve the province’s economic condition and environment over the next five years.

Najy Benhassine remarked that the Chief Minister’s Green Credit Programme is part of this initiative. The World Bank delegation praised the Punjab government’s vision for economic, social and environmental development and assured full cooperation.

They expressed a desire for strong, lasting and comprehensive collaboration with Pakistan. Collaborative efforts to solve common issues are the right strategy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

