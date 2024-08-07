Lesson learned from Bangladesh…

The student protests in Bangladesh, which began in June 2024, in Dhaka, quickly spreading to other cities such as Chattogram, Comilla, Rajshahi, and Sylhet have taught numerous lessons to all pillars of the state—political parties, civil society, and students.

The students should understand that if they perceive injustice, their genuine rights being usurped, meritocracy being trampled, or positions and vacancies being filled through nepotism and favoritism, they must come forward and demand justice, meritocracy, and a fair distribution of national resources in a peaceful and non-violent manner.

They must remain steadfast in their demands, even if it requires enduring physical abuse, unconstitutional arrests, or even death at the hands of the state’s oppressive arms. They should bear in mind that if their demands are just, their narratives powerful, and their commitment unwavering, they can compel the government, the parliament and the judiciary to accede to their demands and force even the most powerful and entrenched rulers to step down or flee the country in total disgrace.

In Bangladesh, the history of the student agitation against nepotism is very long and tortuous. Initially 50% of the job quota was reserved for the privileged groups and marginalized community along with quotas for women, ethnic minorities, and disabled individuals.

The breakup was 30% of the jobs reserved for the descendants of “freedom fighters” who participated in the 1971 war for the then East Pakistan’s secession, 10% for women, 10% for disadvantaged districts, 5% for ethnic minorities and 1% for individuals with disabilities.

The first mass scale agitation was started in 2018 by the students. Their narrative was simple; that the system was outdated and favored certain groups disproportionately, often those with connections to the ruling party; therefore, they demanded the quota system to be abolished altogether.

The government of Sheikh Hasina succumbed to the pressure and announced abolition of the quota. Later, the government turned away from its commitment and caved in to the pressure of the vested interests and did not translate its promises into reality.

The matter was later taken to the Supreme Court, which also succumbed to the pressures and reinstated the quota system in its totality on 5th June, 2024. This move triggered widespread anger among students and young graduates, who felt the system undermined merit-based recruitment.

The protests started at Dhaka University and quickly spread to other educational institutions across the country, gaining momentum through social media. By mid-June, tens of thousands of students were participating in demonstrations, blocking major roads and intersections, and disrupting daily life nationwide. I will be adding to what I have already stated in this regard in my forthcoming letter to the Editor.

