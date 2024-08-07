PPL maximizes domestic hydrocarbon output

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced its contribution towards Pakistan’s energy outlook as it remains committed to ensuring a secure energy future for the country by maximizing domestic hydrocarbon production.

With many of the company’s producing fields maturing and on their natural decline, the company has identified and executed a production enhancement opportunity in Sui gas field through revamping of SML Compressors resulting in production increased, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday said.

The execution of this opportunity has manifested in a production gain of 19mmscfd, it added.

This revamping project was initiated in March 2023 and completed in June 2024, addressing the declining wellhead pressure due to field aging whereby all seven SML Compressors were successfully revamped by operating at a lower inlet pressure to sustain production from Sui gas field, the company said.

“This additional and cost-effective indigenous hydrocarbon production will contribute in bridging the energy demand and supply gas and save significant foreign exchange for the country.”

