AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,194 Increased By 7.5 (0.09%)
BR30 25,353 Increased By 26.2 (0.1%)
KSE100 77,174 Increased By 89.4 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,882 Increased By 29.7 (0.12%)
Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India ‘deeply concerned’ at Bangladesh crisis: foreign minister

AFP Published 06 Aug, 2024 03:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign minister told parliament on Tuesday he was “deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored” in neighbouring Bangladesh, a day after the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Foreign minister S. Jaishankar also gave the first official confirmation Hasina was in India where she fled to on Monday as protesters stormed her palace.

“We … will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored,” Jaishankar said.

New Delhi has kept a wary eye on the fall of Hasina, who pursued a delicate balancing act of enjoying support from India while maintaining strong relations with China.

Bangladesh Parliament dissolved, president’s office says

Bangladesh army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Monday afternoon on state television that Hasina had resigned and the military would form an interim government.

“In the last 24 hours, we have also been in regular touch with the authorities in Dhaka,” Jaishankar added.

Hasina fled Bangladesh on Monday by helicopter to India, arriving at a military airbase near New Delhi.

A top-level source said she wanted to “transit” on to London, but calls by the British government for a UN-led investigation into “unprecedented levels of violence” put that into doubt.

“Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign,” Jaishankar said.

“At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from the Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi.”

India shares a more than 4,000-kilometre (2,545-mile) border with Bangladesh.

“Our border guarding forces have also been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation”, Jaishankar said.

Bangladesh Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh protestors Bangladeshi students Bangladesh job quota Bangladesh army Bangladesh protests

Comments

200 characters

India ‘deeply concerned’ at Bangladesh crisis: foreign minister

Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem advances to medal round of javelin throw

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Bangladesh Parliament dissolved, president’s office says

TotalEnergies sells 50% stake in Total PARCO Pakistan to Gunvor Group

Asad Umar rushed to hospital after health condition deteriorates

Pakistan’s oil & gas companies announce significant hydrocarbon find in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PPL boosts hydrocarbon production at Sui Gas Field with compressor revamp

Govt to retire expensive power plants

China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

Arbitration: MoF to align SOEs law with global law

Read more stories