AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,194 Increased By 7.5 (0.09%)
BR30 25,353 Increased By 26.2 (0.1%)
KSE100 77,174 Increased By 89.4 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,882 Increased By 29.7 (0.12%)
Aug 06, 2024
Markets

European shares bounce from brutal sell-off

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2024 01:13pm

European shares rebounded on Tuesday after hitting six-month lows in the previous session, resonating a recovery across Asian markets, and buoyed in part by a plethora of corporate earnings.

The STOXX 600 was up 0.8%, as of 0717 GMT, after the continent-wide index logged on Monday its steepest three-day decline since June 2022, closing below the key 500-point mark for a second day.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 9% after the markets witnessed its largest single-day decline since 1987 in the previous session.

The travel sub-index was the top gainer among sectors, led by a 2.1% gain in InterContinental Hotels Group after the Holiday Inn owner reported higher numbers in the second quarter.

Among individual stock moves, Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena surged 8.2% ater it raised its profit outlook.

European stocks hit near six-month low on US recession fears

Adecco gained nearly 5% even as the Swiss staffing company flagged bleak hiring trends to persist in the third quarter.

Shares of Zalando gained 4% after the online fashion marketplace reported an 18.5% rise in its operating profit for the second quarter.

Abrdn gained 3.7% despite the British asset manager reporting a modest dip in its assets under management in the six months ended June 30.

