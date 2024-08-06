AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,194 Increased By 7.5 (0.09%)
BR30 25,353 Increased By 26.2 (0.1%)
KSE100 77,174 Increased By 89.4 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,882 Increased By 29.7 (0.12%)
Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London’s FTSE 100 rebounds from lows amid broader gains

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2024 01:11pm

London stocks rebounded on Tuesday, tracking gains across broader markets, a day after recession fears in the United States triggered a brutal sell-off across markets, while a slew of positive corporate earnings also helped boost the recovery.

By 0710 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.6%, after logging its worst fall in more than a year on Monday.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 1.3%. It fell to its lowest level in over three months in the previous session.

Weaker U.S. data in the last week stoked recession fears in the world’s biggest economy, pushing investors to safe-haven assets amid a sell-off that battered markets globally.

However, Monday’s data showing a rebound from four-year lows in U.S. services sector activity in July, alongside comments from Fed policymakers that partially soothed investors and helped scale back some losses.

London’s FTSE 100 drops as U.S. recession fears spark global sell-off

In London, travel and leisure shares were among the top gainers, rising 1.9%. InterContinental Hotels Group advanced 2.8% after the Holiday Inn-owner reported a 3.2% rise in revenue per available room (RevPAR) in the second quarter.

Construction and materials shares gained 2.4%, lifted by a 13.4% rise in Keller Group after it reported its half-yearly results. The stock topped the FTSE 250 index.

Heavy-weight banks gained 1%. A check from the Band of England showed that Britain’s top eight banks could be wound down in a crisis without the immediate need for taxpayer cash.

Energy shares trended 0.9% higher as oil prices rebounded by over 1%.

Most sectors rebounded after ending the session in the red on Monday.

Domestic homebuilding and construction activity figures for July are due later in the day, in an otherwise data-light week.

Attention will be commanded by a host of Fed policymakers, scheduled to speak throughout the month.

Among other stocks, Travis Perkins sank 2.8% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after the building materials supplier cut its annual earnings guidance after reporting a 33% decline in first-half profit.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index FTSE index

Comments

200 characters

London’s FTSE 100 rebounds from lows amid broader gains

Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem advances to medal round of javelin throw

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Bangladesh Parliament dissolved, president’s office says

TotalEnergies sells 50% stake in Total PARCO Pakistan to Gunvor Group

Asad Umar rushed to hospital after health condition deteriorates

Pakistan’s oil & gas companies announce significant hydrocarbon find in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PPL boosts hydrocarbon production at Sui Gas Field with compressor revamp

Govt to retire expensive power plants

China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

Arbitration: MoF to align SOEs law with global law

Read more stories