CCoSOEs approves NSPC-PSPC re-merger

Zaheer Abbasi Published 06 Aug, 2024 06:40am
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) has approved the re-merger of National Security Printing Company (NSPC) with Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC), and directed the Ministry of Finance and the SBP to complete the formalities and present the implementation plan before the Committee.

The CCoSOEs meeting presided over by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday considered the summaries presented by Finance Division for the categorisation of their relevant state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as strategic/ essential or otherwise.

NICL, SLICL, PRCL no longer strategic SOEs?

The cabinet committee further approved that National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), being a part of Sovereign Welfare Fund, is exempted from the SOE Act, 2003; hence, not required to be categorised, whereas, EXIM Bank be categorised as Essential SOE.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, governor SBP, chairman SECP, and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.

