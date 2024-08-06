AGL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.29%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-06

India’s revocation of special status of IIOJK infringement of world law: Bilawal

Published 06 Aug, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Monday that the step taken by India on Aug 5, 2019 was the infringement of international law and United Nations resolutions.

On the occasion of Exploitation Day of Kashmir, Bilawal Bhutto said that India had tried all tactics of oppression and brutality in the IIOJK but had failed in suppressing the struggle for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

“Revocation of Article 370 and 35-A demonstrate that India believes in state oppression. The purpose of this step of India is to turn the majority of Kashmiris into a minority,” he stated.

The PPP is committed to pleading the case of people of Kashmir at all international forums, he asserted.

The former minister demanded the international community to halt the gross violation of human rights in the valley.

India IIOJK Kashmiris Bilawal Bhutto PPP chairman UN resolution

