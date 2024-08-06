German cyclist given assistance

LAHORE: Secretary Home Punjab Noor Ul Amin Mengal met the German tourist Florian Berg in his office and gave financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.

The German cyclist was robbed while sleeping on the roadside in Lahore a few days ago. Chief Minister Punjab took notice of this incident and issued orders to the police to arrest the criminals. Interior Secretary Punjab Noor Ul Amin Mengal told German tourist Florian Berg that all the tourists coming to Pakistan are our guests, we are taking measures for their security and safety.

Home Secretary Punjab said that the police are tracing the robbers with the help of technology and the Lahore police will soon arrest the accused. German tourist Florian Berg thanked the Home Secretary Punjab and said that Pakistanis are very loving and lively people. "I can never forget the manner in which the Punjab government and people supported me", added the tourist.

The German tourist said that tourists can face criminals in any country, "Pakistan is my favorite country and I would like to come here again." Florian Berg said that along with the landscape beauty of Pakistan, the beauty of the hearts of people here is also exemplary.

He said that he can see the effort the law enforcement agencies are putting in to help him and arrest the accused. The German tourist had reached Pakistan on a bicycle while crossing through Central Asia and China and was robbed by unknown criminals while sleeping on the road in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024