Pakistan Print 2024-08-06

Finance minister meets PARCO team

Press Release Published 06 Aug, 2024 07:39am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with a delegation led by Executive Vice President Oceania and South Asia PARCO, Mehmet Celepoglu, said a press release.

The delegation also included CEO and co-founder of Gunvor Group, Torbjörn Törnqvist, a key investor in Pakistan's oil sector.

During the meeting, representatives from PARCO and Gunvor Group provided an overview of their current projects and activities in Pakistan.

They reaffirmed their dedication to supporting the development of the country's energy sector.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the ongoing energy reforms, state-owned enterprise (SOE) reforms, and privatisation efforts being undertaken by the government of Pakistan. He emphasised the government's strong commitment to collaborating with international companies and placed significant value on foreign investment.

Minister Aurangzeb expressed his gratitude to the delegation for their interest in Pakistan's energy sector and reiterated the government's commitment to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships with global investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARCO energy sector Muhammad Aurangzeb Oceania Mehmet Celepoglu

