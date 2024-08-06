AGL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.29%)
Aseefa visits family of late Nazir Dhoki

Press Release Published 06 Aug, 2024 07:44am

ISLAMABAD: The First Lady of Pakistan and Member of the National Assembly, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, visited the family of late Nazir Hussain Dhoki, a dedicated and loyal party worker who served the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and its leadership throughout his life, said a press release.

Nazir Dhoki, who was the Chief Media Coordinator for Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, passed away on July 14 after a short battle with cancer at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences in Khairpur District. Aseefa prayed for his departed soul and for his high rank in Jannah.

Speaking with Nazir Dhoki's family, the First Lady paid rich tributes to a party worker who made significant sacrifices during the dictatorship of General ZiaulHaq and was imprisoned during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy.

She emphasised that Nazir Dhoki was one of the most committed activists of the party, whose loyalty to the Bhutto family was unparalleled. His dedication and steadfastness served as an inspiration to other party members.

The First Lady assured the family that the party leadership would continue to stand by them and provide support during these challenging times.

Nazir Dhoki's family expressed their gratitude to the First Lady for her support during this difficult period.

Accompanying the First Lady were Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Mir Munawar Talpur MNA, Chief Whip of PPP in the National Assembly Ijaz Jakhrani MNA, Central Information Secretary of PPPP Shazia Marri MNA, Shehla Raza MNA, and Mehreen Bhutto MNA.

