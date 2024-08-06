Minister advocates FIA cyber crime wing’s shutdown

LAHORE: Criticising the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA for not knowing their responsibilities and failing to remove her fake videos from Facebook, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, requested the Prime Minister to shut it down.

Talking to media on Monday, she stated that the FIA Cyber Wing lacks expertise in its field. She noted that the Chief Justice of the LHC understands the matter and is determined to get to the bottom of it.

Azma emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, warning that if it is not resolved today, it could happen to someone else tomorrow. She pointed out that since the emergence of the “Fitna Party” (PTI), these problems have been rampant.

In response to a question, she clarified that no deep fake video of Bushra Bibi has been made. She questioned whether it was her fault that Bushra Bibi got married during her Iddat. She further added that people should be ashamed of the comments made about a picture of her with her son.

Azma Bokhari vowed to fight her case until her last breath, stating that she will go to every extent and knock on all doors of justice.

