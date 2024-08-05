UN says nine employees ‘may have been involved’ in Oct 7 Hamas attack

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations said Monday that nine employees of its agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) “may have been involved” in the October 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas, which sparked war in Gaza, and have been fired.

“We have sufficient information in order to take the actions that we’re taking – which is to say, the termination of these nine individuals,” UN spokesman Farhan Haq said.

Haq said the organization will need to evaluate any further steps to “fully corroborate.”

Haq was speaking after the UN’s oversight body completed its investigation into the allegations earlier this year by Israel that a total of 19 UNRWA employees may have been involved in the attack.

That prompted many governments, including top donor the United States, to abruptly suspend funding to the agency, threatening its efforts to deliver aid in Gaza. Several countries have since resumed payments.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Hamas also seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.

Israel’s campaign against Hamas has killed at least 39,550 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry, which does not give breakdowns of civilian deaths.

UNRWA, which has provided essential aid for Palestinian refugees since 1949, has long been criticized by Israel.

Earlier this year, UNRWA’s chief Philippe Lazzarini called for Israel to “stop its campaign” against the organization, citing “outrageous” attacks on its employees, facilities and operations.