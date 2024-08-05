Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
378 arrests made since UK riots began: police

AFP Published August 5, 2024

LONDON: UK police have arrested 378 people since rioting in English towns and cities began after a deadly knife attack against children one week ago, a top officer said Monday.

Dozens arrested after UK protests turn violent

“We expect that total to rise each day as forces continue to identify those involved and continue to apprehend those responsible,” said Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, who heads the coordinating National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). “Work is going on around the clock to do this,” he added.

