378 arrests made since UK riots began: police

LONDON: UK police have arrested 378 people since rioting in English towns and cities began after a deadly knife attack against children one week ago, a top officer said Monday.

“We expect that total to rise each day as forces continue to identify those involved and continue to apprehend those responsible,” said Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, who heads the coordinating National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). “Work is going on around the clock to do this,” he added.