Life & Style

Ronaldo, Nadal’s second restaurant opens in Dubai

  • Toto will also be housed in Hotel Boulevard in downtown Dubai
Published 05 Aug, 2024
Photo: Toto
Photo: Toto

Sports icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal have brought another restaurant to Dubai, their popular Madrid restaurant Toto, to Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection.

The restaurant opened its doors to the public on the weekend, is a tribute to Federico Fellini’s classic film ‘Cinema Paradiso’ and boasts an Italian-Mediterranean menu.

The restaurant is also dedicated “to the traditional recipes and cooking techniques that have been cherished and handed down through generations”.

The pair had previously opened Tatel, which is located next door and offers Spanish cuisine with an international touch.

LA Lakers champion Pau Gasol is the third celebrity backer at Tatel, which has branches in Madrid, Ibiza, Beverly Hills and Mexico City.

Meanwhile, Toto diners can expect cold and hot antipasti, open fire pizzas, pasta, as well as meat and seafood options, including specials such as the ravioli and the Australian black angus tenderloin.

To end the feast, the menu offers desserts like burrata cheesecake, tiramisu and a selection of chocolates.

Toto also has an outpost in Abu Dhabi.

