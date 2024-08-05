Gulf markets slide on US recession fears, regional tensions

Major stock markets in the Gulf tumbled on Monday, tracking Asian shares lower on fears that the United States could be heading for recession, while concerns about a widening conflict in the region added to the worries.

The U.S. unemployment rate jumped to near a three-year high of 4.3% in July amid a significant slowdown in hiring, heightening fears the labor market was deteriorating and potentially making the economy vulnerable to a recession.

The worryingly weak July payrolls report saw markets price in a 78% chance the Federal Reserve will not only cut rates in September, but ease by a full 50 basis points.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index declined 3.1%, dragged down by a 4.7% slide in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group, while the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank retreated 4% despite reporting a rise in quarterly profit.

The Qatari benchmark fell 2.5%, with all its constituents in negative territory including the Gulf’s largest lender by assets Qatar National Bank, which was down 2.3%.

Gulf stocks mixed on Middle East tensions, US rate-cut outlook

Israel and the United States are bracing for a serious escalation in the region after Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah pledged to retaliate against Israel for the killings of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, last week.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 4.2%, weighed down by a 8.9% plunge in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 2.7%.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets – extended losses in a volatile session, as fears of a recession in top oil consumer the United States offset supply worries stemming from mounting tensions in the Middle East, the world’s largest oil producing region.