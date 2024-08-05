Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil drops as US recession fears spark broader selloff

Reuters Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 07:04pm

LONDON: Oil fell on Monday, trailing a stock market selloff sparked by fears of a U.S. recession, though declines were limited by Libyan supply losses and worries that spreading conflict in the Middle East could further hit crude supplies.

Share markets tumbled across Asia as U.S. recession fears sent investors rushing from risk assets while wagering that rapid interest rate cuts will be needed to drive economic growth.

Brent crude futures were down 76 cents, or 1.0%, at $76.05 a barrel by 1335 GMT, with prices earlier trading around their lowest since January. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 77 cents, or 1.1%, at $72.75.

Oil down $2 as investors digest weak US job data

Supply concerns limited losses. Libya’s biggest oil field Sharara has fully halted output, Bloomberg reported. Two field engineers told Reuters on Saturday that local protesters had partially shut down the site.

U.S. recession concerns stoked by Friday’s weak July payrolls report “only add to Chinese demand concerns that have been lingering in the oil market for some time”, ING analysts led by Warren Patterson said in a note.

Slumping diesel consumption in China, the world’s biggest contributor to oil demand growth, is also weighing on oil. The decline in oil prices closely trailed falls in European stock markets.

Oil’s losses were also limited by geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Fighting in Gaza continued on Sunday, a day after an unsuccessful round of ceasefire talks in Cairo.

Israel and the U.S. are bracing for a serious escalation in the region after Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah pledged to retaliate against Israel for the killings of Hamas’s leader and a top Hezbollah commander last week.

“The risk of a wider regional war, while I still think is small, can’t be ignored,” said Sydney-based IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

Oil prices Brent crude Brent crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil drops as US recession fears spark broader selloff

Wall Street plunges as US recession fears jolt global markets

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses 1,141 points

US firm presents Aurangzeb proposal to streamline regulatory system in Pakistan

Baloch Yakjehti Committee is a proxy of terrorist organisations, DG ISPR says

Karachi police issues precautionary measures as light rain disrupts flow of traffic

Iran says it does not want regional escalation but must ‘punish’ Israel

Indus Motor again temporarily shuts production citing low inventory

Youm-e-Istehsal: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz urge world to ensure justice in IIOJK

Read more stories