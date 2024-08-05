PM for accelerating FBR transformation

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday set a target for his economic team to speed up the process of transformation of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He was chairing a review meeting on track and trace system of FBR. The total digitisation and restructuring of FBR according to modern standards is part of the transformation plan.

He delegated responsibility to Minister of State for Finance to oversee the transformation project of FBR.

The prime minister was presented a detailed report regarding the track and trace system and on progress of digitisation of FBR.

FBR asked to bring all hidden issues before PM immediately

He directed immediate action against the persons responsible for deficiency and irregularities regarding the track and trace system. He directed immediate implementation of steps for taking action against the officials negligent in upgrading the system.

The prime minister said that reforms in FBR were necessary to improve the tax system of Pakistan, adding, “We will work day and night to save every penny of the poor people of Pakistan.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that digitisation of FBR was main priority of the government and no disruption was acceptable in this regard.

Federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik, Coordinator of Prime Minister Ihsan Afzal and high level officials attended the meeting.