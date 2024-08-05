333 personnel of Lahore Police laid down their lives: CCPO

LAHORE: Martyrs are our valuable assets whose stories of courage and bravery are a beacon light for the entire force. We pay tribute to all our martyrs on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Day.

These views were expressed by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, here on Sunday, regarding Police Martyrs Day. He said that 333 martyrs of Lahore Police laid down their lives for their motherland.

CCPO Lahore said that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the path of duty are the pride of the Pakistani nation. He said that today we pledge that Lahore Police will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the life and property of the people. He said that the Lahore Police has always given priority to the welfare and service of the heirs of the martyrs.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that Lahore Police is continuously working for the welfare of martyrs families. He said that the memories of the martyrs will always remain fresh in our hearts. CCPO Lahore said that the police department will never forget the sacrifices of martyrs. The precious sacrifices of police heroes will always be remembered.

He said that every young man of ours is dedicated to the spirit of martyrdom and is ready at every moment to protect the lives and property and honor of the people. CCPO Lahore said that these brave sons of the nation have made our tomorrow safe by sacrificing their today for the sake of the our dear homeland. He further said that the role of police is very important for the establishment of peace in a society.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana laid the floral wreath at the grave of DIG Capt Syed Ahmad Mubeen (retd) Shaheed and offered fateha for the departed soul. The Lahore Police contingent presented a salute to the martyred police officer. The mother and family of the martyr, DIG (Ops) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Ops) Tasawar Iqbal, and SP (Cantt) Owais Shafiq, among others, were also present.

The CCPO expressed deep admiration for the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs. He highlighted that 333 officers and officials of Lahore Police have laid down their lives in the line of duty. These police martyrs sacrificed their lives for security and the protection of citizens’ lives and property, he said. Today is a day of renewal of our pledge to the martyrs of the police force, and we will always remember their sacrifices.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana asserted that the invaluable sacrifices of police heroes will always be remembered. Martyrs who offered their lives for the public’s safety will forever remain alive in our hearts, he added. The role of the police in establishing peace in society is crucial and the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs cannot be forgotten. Every member of Lahore Police stands as a solid wall against criminals and we will never leave the families of the martyrs alone, he concluded.

