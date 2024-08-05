CM to launch ‘Own Roof Own House’ programme on 14th

LAHORE: On the firm resolve of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, work on “Own Roof... Own House”(Apni Chat Apna Ghar) programme is ongoing briskly. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a meeting in which principal approval to three models has been granted under “Own Roof...Own House”( Apni Chat...Apna Ghar program. The Chief Minister also directed not to receive service charges from those who acquire a loan for getting a plot.

The CM will launch “Own Roof...Own House”(Apni Chat...Apna Ghar) program on 14th August. Model Houses have been constructed under a pilot program titled “Own Roof...Own House”(Apni Chat...Apna Ghar) program.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to include a living room in the maps of model houses. She directed to introduce a toll free number for the facilitation of people.

On the direction of CM Punjab, PITB will prepare a special portal under “Own Roof...Own House”(Apni Chat...Apna Ghar) program. The aspirants of “Apni Chat...Apna Ghar” program can submit their applications through online by sitting at their homes.

Secretary Housing Captain Asad Ullah Khan (Retd) while giving a detailed briefing on “Apni Chat...Apna Ghar” program apprised that forms for “Apni Chat...Apna Ghar” programme can be acquired from the offices of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners. The plot owners from 1 to 5 marlas can acquire interest-free loans for building a house.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the house owners will be provided the facility to pay their loans on soft instalments It was informed during the briefing that PC-1 of building a ground on the state land along with triple storied apartment has been approved and feasibility study will be conducted soon. 3 and 5 marla houses will be given to the Punjab Housing & Town Planning (PHATA) allottees in the private schemes. The PHATA allottees will pay house loans in five years on getting a house in the private scheme.

It was further apprised in the briefing that the Punjab government will grant a subsidy in order to reduce the burden of construction cost of a house in the private scheme. 70 thousand plot owners can acquire a loan in any city or a village. Interest-free loans will be granted to the owners of 5 marla plot for the construction of a house. The Punjab government will pay the service charges on the grant of a loan through the Microfinance institutions.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also attended the meeting.

