Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-05

PHA sets goal to boost Lahore’s tree cover to 7pc

Safdar Rasheed Published 05 Aug, 2024 06:12am

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is working to plant over 25 million trees during this year to boost Lahore’s low tree cover to 7 percent, confirmed its director general on Sunday.

Known as the city of gardens, Lahore today has a green cover of less than 1 percent, in stark contrast to New Delhi’s 23.6 percent and Beijing’s 44.9 percent, mainly due to rapid urbanization.

In response to critical deforestation levels, the PHA held several rounds of discussions with stakeholders to identify suitable empty areas around the city for tree planting.

Subsequently, the department, responsible for maintaining Lahore’s green spaces, launched an ambitious plantation drive targeting 25 million saplings—a substantial increase from the 1.5 million planted in less green neighborhoods last year.

“Planting millions of trees across the city is one of the most effective and cost-efficient ways to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, address the climate crisis, and control the rising summer temperatures,” Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the director general, told the press. The PHA has also partnered with private businesses and philanthropic organizations to support the initiative, he added.

According to Wattoo, this monsoon season, the PHA plans to plant over half a million trees in areas including Jallo More, China Scheme, Shahdara, and Ring Road. He recalled that the department is also overseeing more than 50 urban forests across the city. Such forests grow 10 times faster, are 30 times denser, and feature 100 times more biodiversity than traditional forests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PHA Tree

Comments

200 characters

PHA sets goal to boost Lahore’s tree cover to 7pc

PM for accelerating FBR transformation

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 1%

Karachi police issues precautionary measures as light rain disrupts flow of traffic

Youm-e-Istehsal: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz urge world to ensure justice in IIOJK

E-compliance for real-time integration: Taxpayers including those in 14 business categories will have to pay heavy cost

Continuous supply of 150MMCFD RLNG to KE: SNGPL urges PPL to explore possibility

Discos slammed for issuing inflated bills

10-member task force on FBR digitalisation formed

2nd phase of CPEC: PM says fast-paced work in progress

President for resolution of IPP issue thru consensus

Read more stories