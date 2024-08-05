Women cricket trials: PCB to conduct trials in 14 cities from today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an effort to unearth talent at the grassroots level is all set to organise open trials for women across country from today.

Among the 14 cities, PCB will host first-ever women’s cricket trials in the Sost Valley, a region known for its picturesque landscapes and passionate cricketing community. This initiative highlights PCB’s commitment to explore women’s talent in far-flung areas.

The trials will be held in two phases, with Gilgit, Hunza and Sost hosting trials from August 5 to 7, while the IInd phase will begin from 21st August and will conclude on 3rd September.

In case of rain on any given date of the trials, the trials of the respective city will be conducted between 4th to 5th September.

Former international cricketers Asad Shafiq and Batool Fatima – members of the women’s national selection committee - will hold the trials across the country. It will include two categories – U-19 and emerging. Players born on or after 1 September 2005 are eligible for U-19 trials.

In the second phase, players can register themselves for the trials by filling the form online, which will be available in due course. The players will be required to bring their filled forms with both original and copy of Birth certificates/B-forms/CNIC to the trials. For convenience of players, they can get themselves registered at the ground as well.

Former Test cricketer and member of the selection committee Asad Shafiq said, “These trials will help the selectors to discover and develop the next generation of women’s cricketers. We are keen to ensure that talent from every corner of the country gets a fair chance to shine. This process will enable them to represent domestic teams, ultimately leading them to play for the national sides in the future.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024