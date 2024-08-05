Financial support for martyred policemen increased: Sindh CM

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that to lay down one’s life in the line of duty was the epitome of dutifulness and the spirit to protect the lives and property of citizens. “This selfless act cannot be measured by words, and these admirable individuals have immortalized themselves in the annals of history by sacrificing their lives for the nation’s cause.”

This he said while speaking at the ceremony of Youm-e-Shuhda Sindh Police, organized by provincial police at Bahria Auditorium. Ministers Zia Lanjar, Riaz Shah Shirazi, Tariq Talpur, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IG Karachi Javed Odho, senior officers of the Pak Army and Rangers, COMKAR Rear Admiral Mohammad Salem, senior bureaucrats, former senior police officers and families of the police martyrs attended the program in a large number.

The chief minister said Youm-e-Shuhda is observed on August 4th to honour the sacrifice of the policemen, who lost their lives in the line of duty. He emphasized that the sacrifices made by our policemen are unforgettable.

The chief minister paid a heartfelt tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties, and saluted the brave mothers, daughters, children, and family members for their courage. Murad Ali Shah mentioned that our police martyrs restored law and order by shedding their blood and upholding the rule of law in the province.

He also expressed that laying down one’s life in the line of duty demonstrates the utmost dutifulness and a strong spirit to protect the lives and property of citizens, which cannot be measured by mere words. He added that such admirable individuals etch themselves into the annals of history by sacrificing their lives for the nation’s cause.

The chief minister assured the families of police heroes and martyrs that his government would always stand by them and never leave them alone. He expressed pride in the bravery and courage of the police martyrs, calling them the jewels of the police department.

Murad Shah said that his government provided a compensation of Rs 10 million to the family of a policeman killed in incidents such as bomb blasts, encounters, target killings, and terrorism. Additionally, Rs 1 million is given to the families of policemen killed in accidents while on duty, along with Rs. 300,000 for the funeral. Furthermore, the government provides Rs. 100,000 as a marriage grant and educational scholarships for the children of the martyred policeman, while their monthly salary with annual increments continues until their retirement, he said and added, upon retirement, gratuity, group insurance, leave encashment and GP Fund are released to the family of the martyrs.

The care and support for the families of fallen police officers doesn’t just end with compensation, salary and pensions, the government also provides two jobs for the family members of the deceased officer, the chief minister said.

The CM announced that Rs17.5 million would be given to the families of police constables and head constables who sacrificed their lives in encounters, target killings and maintaining law and order, which they can use to buy a house. This amount increases to Rs 22.5 million for ASI, Inspector, ASP, DSP and SSP and Rs 31 million for the families of DIG. The families of Additional IG and IG rank officers will receive Rs 60 million, he told.

The CM said that previously, only Rs 10 million was provided to Shaheed’s family. “Now, Rs 3 million is given to the family of a constable/head constable, Rs 4 million to an SI/ASI, Rs 4.5 million to an Inspector/DSP, Rs 5 million to an SP/SSP, and Rs7 million to a DIG and above. Minor injured policemen are given Rs5,000, while those who become disabled receive Rs 1 million. Additionally, medical insurance of Rs 1 million is provided to 2.7 million policemen and their families for which cards have been issued”.

Discussing the Karachi Safe City project, the CM mentioned that 13000 cameras were being installed in the red zone and its adjoining areas for Rs 3.67 billion. He stated, “The Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project has already been launched, covering all 40 toll plazas of the province with the latest cameras capable of recognizing faces and vehicle number plates. These cameras help in identifying criminals, vehicles involved in crime, and illegal vehicles, leading to the arrest of various criminals.”

The chief minister commended the Sindh Police for their efforts in controlling crime throughout Sindh. Additionally, Home Minister Zia Lanjar, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IG Karachi Javed Odho also spoke at the event.

Later, a special song and documentary were presented to honour the martyrs of the Sindh police during the ceremony.