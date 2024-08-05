Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-08-05

Dozens arrested after UK protests turn violent

Reuters Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 08:03am

LONDON: Police arrested dozens of people after protests across parts of England and Northern Ireland turned violent on Saturday, as the government pledged tough action against those it said were exploiting the murder of three girls to stir up disorder.

Violent protests involving hundreds of anti-immigration groups have erupted in towns and cities across Britain after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a children’s dance class in Southport in north-west England last week.

The murders were seized on by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups as misinformation spread that the suspect was a radical Islamist migrant. Police have said the suspect was born in Britain. Media reports have said his family was Christian.

On Saturday, violent disorder broke out in cities around the country, including Liverpool, Bristol, Hull and Stoke-on-Trent, as well as the town of Blackpool, with local police saying they had arrested at least 87 people. There was also unrest in Manchester and Belfast.

Shops and businesses were vandalised and looted, a library in Liverpool was set on fire and several police were injured, police statements said.

England Northern Ireland UK police UK protest

Comments

200 characters

Dozens arrested after UK protests turn violent

PM for accelerating FBR transformation

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 1%

Karachi police issues precautionary measures as light rain disrupts flow of traffic

Youm-e-Istehsal: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz urge world to ensure justice in IIOJK

E-compliance for real-time integration: Taxpayers including those in 14 business categories will have to pay heavy cost

Continuous supply of 150MMCFD RLNG to KE: SNGPL urges PPL to explore possibility

Discos slammed for issuing inflated bills

10-member task force on FBR digitalisation formed

2nd phase of CPEC: PM says fast-paced work in progress

President for resolution of IPP issue thru consensus

Read more stories