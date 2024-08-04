AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Jordan FM holds talks in Iran as Middle East tensions soar

AFP Published August 4, 2024
Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri (L) meets with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi (R) in Tehran on August 4, 2024. Photo: AFP
Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri (L) meets with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi (R) in Tehran on August 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

TEHRAN: Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held talks Sunday with officials in Iran, as fears of an escalation between Tehran and Israel grew following the killing of Hamas chief Ismael Haniyeh.

The political head of Palestinian group Hamas was killed early on Wednesday in Tehran, where he was attending the inauguration of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran and the Hamas, which Tehran supports, vowed to retaliate and blamed the strike on Israel, which has declined to comment.

ISNA news agency said Safadi “met and held consultations with” acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri after landing in Tehran for a rare visit.

Jordan’s foreign minister to hold talks in Iran as tensions rise

Earlier the official news agency IRNA said that Safadi would “exchange views with Iranian officials on regional and international issues” during his visit to Tehran, and would be meeting Bagheri.

The Jordanian foreign ministry said Safadi would deliver a message from King Abdullah II to the Iranian president on “the situation in the region and bilateral relations”.

The royal court in Amman meanwhile said that King Abdullah had received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron “which covered the dangerous situation in the region”.

The king appealed “further international efforts to reach comprehensive calm and prevent a regional expansion of the conflict”, a statement said.

Iran has held talks with multiple Arab countries including Jordan, Egypt, Oman and Qatar among others since Haniyeh’s killing.

Tehran repeatedly reaffirmed its “inherent right” to take action against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is at “a very high level” of preparedness for any scenario – “defensive and offensive”.

Haniyeh’s killing came hours after Israel killed a senior commander of the Lebanese Tehran-backed Hezbollah group, Fuad Shukr, which Israel blamed for a deadly weekend rocket strike on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said Haniyeh was killed by a “short-range projectile” launched from outside his accommodation in northern Tehran.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari had earlier told journalists “there was no other Israeli aerial attack… in all the Middle East” on the night Shukr was killed in Lebanon.

The dual killings are the latest of several major incidents that have inflamed regional tensions during the Gaza war, which has drawn in Iran-backed groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

Israel Middle East Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas conflict Ismael Haniyeh

Comments

200 characters

Jordan FM holds talks in Iran as Middle East tensions soar

Imran says would be ‘foolish’ not to have good relations with army

Electricity bills: Govt struggling to find solution to capacity charges

PM Shehbaz pays rich tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police Day

Instagram blocked in Turkiye for third day

Donald Trump proposes alternative election debate, Harris says no

Fears of Middle East war grow after Hamas leader’s killing

Vladimir Putin vows support to North Korea after devastating floods

Pakistan bags bronze medal in Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Paris Olympics: 6 athletes bow out as Pakistan stays medal-less

Read more stories