Jos Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2024 11:09am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will miss The Hundred due to a calf injury, the batsman said.

The 33-year-old, who took a short break after England surrendered their Twenty20 World Cup title in June, was set to lead last year’s runners-up Manchester Originals in the 100-ball competition.

“Gutted to be missing The Hundred this year,” he wrote on Instagram late on Saturday.

Pakistan Under-19 to take part in UAE tri-series

“Best of luck to Manchester Originals for the rest of the campaign. Working hard to be 100% fit asap.”

Jos Buttler ruled out of The Hundred with calf injury

