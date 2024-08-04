AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-04

CM given briefing on air ambulance project

Muhammad Saleem Published 04 Aug, 2024 02:47am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Secretary Emergency Services in which matters pertaining to launching ‘Air Ambulance’ project and ‘Motorway Rescue 1122 Services’ were discussed.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer gave a briefing about the air ambulance project and also apprised about the air ambulance pilot run. Various matters with regard to shifting the patients from Bahawalnagar and Mianwali to the far-flung areas through the air ambulance service were discussed.

In the briefing about the landing arrangements of air ambulance in various cities, matters relating to new airplanes about the air ambulance service also came under discussion. It was agreed to use the helicopter of CM Punjab so as to immediately shift a patient in case of an emergency situation arising in the Central Punjab.

Secretary Emergency Services expressed his gratitude to CM Punjab on granting permission to use the official helicopter in case of any untoward situation.

The Chief Minister expressed her satisfaction on launching the air ambulance project. She directed to undertake all possible steps for launching the rescue services on the motorways at the earliest. The CM said, “Punjab holds a unique distinction of becoming the first province for launching the air ambulance service. In case of a heart attack, head injury and spinal injury, the shifting of a patient to a big hospital within the hour is highly imperative. The life of every patient is highly precious and patients dwelling in the far-flung areas can be shifted to a big hospital for their treatment through the air ambulance service. The air ambulance service is being launched for the facilitation of the people of Punjab as precious lives can be saved in an emergency situation. Rescue 1122 ambulance service will be available at the motorways interchange.”

She added, “Punjab will be the first province for launching the ambulance service at the motorways. The Punjab province not only has become a role model in Pakistan but in South Asia as well with regard to timely provision of rescue services.” Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar was also present on the occasion.

Moreover, the CM expressed her concern over flooding of houses due to hill torrents in Rojhan. She sought an urgent report from Commissioner DG Khan in this regard. She directed the authorities concerned to carry out urgent rescue and relief operations for the affected residents, besides taking measures for the evacuation of affected population and their livestock to safer places at the earliest.

