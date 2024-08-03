AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Aug 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

It’s a fish, it’s a boat? Amphibious vehicles glide through Amsterdam’s canals

Reuters Published August 3, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

AMSTERDAM: A colourful parade of amphibious cars glided through Amsterdam’s canals on Thursday, but it was the last time the event will be held in the city, at least until batteries become lighter.

Starting in 2025, access to the city’s waterways will be restricted to emission-free vessels and vehicles, a standard too high for amphibious cars due to the weight of electric batteries.

“This year is the last time because Amsterdam will (introduce) some new rules,” said Dutchman Roy Bolks, organizer of the annual amphibious cars parade that moves countries every year.

The multi-day event started on Monday in Amsterdam and took the amphibious cars to the cities of Monnickendam and Utrecht before finishing in Amsterdam on Thursday.

“Everybody has to think about the environment and we understand it but it’s a pity we can’t easily turn these cars electric. … So we’re going to enjoy this last time”, said Dutch participant Onno den Boer.

Typically, the event attracts around 80 participants, but this year 100 amphibious car enthusiasts joined the parade. “And that’s only because we set a limit. We created a waiting list,” Bolks said.

Electric amphibious vehicles are rare but Bolks said he knew of two, adding, “They’re not easy to navigate as the battery is too big. The vehicle becomes too heavy.”

He added that the unusual cars could return to Amsterdam if technology improves for them, although he’s not aware of such research.

The parade first took place in 1987 and has been hosted by Amsterdam four times.

The new legislation doesn’t apply to the whole country, so the parade can still be held in the Netherlands. “It will take place in Friesland in a few years; it’s pretty there,” said Bolks.

Next year the parade will take place in Belgium, close to Ghent.

travel Amsterdam

Comments

200 characters

It’s a fish, it’s a boat? Amphibious vehicles glide through Amsterdam’s canals

Companies Act, other administered legislation: Five HCs designated as special courts to try cases

Maersk intends to invest $2bn for business expansion: minister

Govt mulling raising GST on tractors to 14pc

Ogra urged to conduct probe: OCAC concerned at discounted sale of imported oil by OMC

Pakistan supports Iranian call for OIC extraordinary moot

Imran Khan says will talk to those who wield ‘real power’

0.2m solar kits to be distributed in Sindh

Dissenting notes: Two SC judges say majority’s order made ‘a new parliamentary party’

CCP grants approval: Lucky Core acquiring certain assets of Pfizer

Deductions, tax credits to salaried class, pensioners: FTO directs FBR, AGPR and AG Sindh to allow adjustment

Read more stories