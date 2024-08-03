Nasdaq set to confirm correction as recession fears mount

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq Composite was on track to fall into a correction in a Wall Street battering after Friday’s weak jobs numbers deepened worries of a slowdown in the US economy, while Amazon and Intel’s downbeat forecasts worsened investor sentiment.

The tech-laden index slumped over 10% from its July peak, putting it on track to confirm it is in a correction after concerns arose about pricey Big Tech valuations and a cooling economy.

“This isn’t that unusual as we passed the economic torch from the perception of growth to needing government intervention with lower interest rates to stabilize the economy,” said Tom Plumb, chief executive and portfolio manager at Plumb Funds.

“As we go through the fall and start to see some impact of the Fed taking actions (on rate cuts), we can see a recovery from current levels to well over 18,000 points by year-end.”

At 11:51 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 833.37 points, or 2.07%, to 39,514.60, the S&P 500 lost 112.95 points, or 2.07%, to 5,333.73 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 409.46 points, or 2.38%, to 16,784.69.

The S&P 500 hit its lowest level since June 5. Both the benchmark index and the blue-chip Dow were on track for their biggest two-day slides in nearly two years.

The nonfarm payrolls report showed the US job market slowed sharply last month, while a separate reading revealed new orders for US-manufactured goods fell more than expected in June, deepening fears about the health of the economy sparked by Thursday’s weak manufacturing data.

With fresh evidence of the labor market weakening, traders are now betting the US Federal Reserve will deliver a half-percentage-point rate cut in September, versus the 25-bps cut expected before the data.

“Now the question isn’t will they cut in September, but by how much. With the Sahm rule officially being triggered, both the talk of recession and criticism of the Fed will grow louder,” said Jay Woods, chief global strategist, Freedom Capital Markets.

The Sahm rule is a historically accurate early indicator of recession.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index slumped 4% to hit a nearly one-month low and was set for its biggest two-day slide since June 2022.

Amazon.com fell 9% after it reported slowing online sales growth in the second quarter and said cautious consumers were seeking cheaper purchase options.

Intel tumbled 26% after forecasting third-quarter revenue below estimates and suspending its dividend, starting in the fourth quarter.

Other chip stocks were also set to extend Thursday’s losses. Nvidia and Broadcom lost 2% each, while Micron Technology and Arm Holdings were down around 7% each. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index hit a three-month low, set for its biggest two-day slide since March 2020.

Bucking the negative trend in megacaps, Apple rose 2.3% after posting better-than-expected third-quarter iPhone sales and forecasting more gains, betting on AI to attract buyers.

Disquiet about the dominance of the “Magnificent Seven” group of stocks persists as earnings from most of the Big Tech companies have failed to enthuse investors, underlining worries about their valuations being inflated.