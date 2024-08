TOKYO: Nintendo’s first quarter net profit plunged 55 percent on-year to 80.95 billion yen ($543 million), the company said Friday, as unit sales decline for its seven-year-old Switch console.

The Japanese video game giant left its downbeat annual net profit forecast unchanged at 300 billion yen, a drop of nearly 40 percent compared to 2023-24’s record 490 billion yen.