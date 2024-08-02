AGL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 106.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.01%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (14.12%)
DCL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.88%)
DFML 41.73 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
DGKC 83.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.02%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
HUBC 149.65 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.29%)
HUMNL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.16%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.99%)
NBP 47.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.4%)
OGDC 130.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.08%)
PAEL 27.03 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.77%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.19%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 43.86 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.48%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.39%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TRG 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.76%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.1 (1.1%)
BR30 25,914 Increased By 434.8 (1.71%)
KSE100 78,215 Increased By 474.6 (0.61%)
KSE30 25,227 Increased By 181.6 (0.72%)
Aug 02, 2024
Stocks stumble on growth fears with US jobs data eyed

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 11:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian shares and US Treasury yields slid while the Swiss franc and Japanese yen rose on safety bids on Friday after weaker-than-expected US factory data sparked fears of a worsening economic outlook.

A measure of US manufacturing activity dropped to an eight-month low in July amid a slump in new orders, data on Thursday showed, coming just after separate figures revealed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased to an 11-month high last week.

The weak ISM manufacturing report in particular spooked investors, sparking broad risk-off moves across markets even after the US Federal Reserve had earlier in the week signalled a rate cut could come as soon as September.

Geopolitical tensions also weighed on sentiment, after the Israeli military said on Thursday that the head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last month, a day after the group’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 0.8% in early Asia trade, tracking a sharp selloff on Wall Street. US stock futures also extended their declines, with Nasdaq futures losing 0.6% while S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%.

“It has been gloomy for two years in the manufacturing sector, but (the) ISM report shows that various measures of activity have sunk to levels not seen since the initial arrival of the pandemic,” said economists at Wells Fargo.

“Most troubling is that this suffering comes without the merit of lower prices.”

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei suffered heavy losses, tumbling 5% to fall below the 37,000 level for the first time since April.

Asian stocks sit tight, yen firms as BOJ beckons

The Nikkei’s decline, which puts it on track for an over 3.5% fall for the week, has largely come on the back of sharp yen gains after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Wednesday raised interest rates to levels unseen in 15 years and unveiled a detailed plan to slow its massive bond buying.

The yen was last 0.15% higher at 149.13 per dollar, hovering near an over four-month high, and was eyeing a 3% gain for the week. Gains in the Japanese currency were further exacerbated by safety flows on Friday.

The Swiss franc likewise got a lift from the risk-off mood and rose to its strongest level since early February at 0.8720 per dollar.

Also reflecting investor worries about a US economic slowdown, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to a six-month low of 3.9440% in early Asia trade, as investors poured into the safe haven bonds.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The two-year yield, which typically reflects near-term rate expectations, slumped to its lowest since May 2023 of 4.1090%, and was last at 4.1215%. Futures now point to a roughly 29% chance of a 50-basis-point cut from the Fed in September.

Focus now turns to the closely watched US nonfarm payrolls report later on Friday for further clues on the health of the labour market and the broader economy.

“Clearly, all the focus now falls on US nonfarm payrolls in the session ahead and Asia-based equity traders will be highly cognizant that they will have to hold positions through the US session with the threat of gapping risk on the Monday open,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

“With the market firmly moving to a mantra that bad news is bad news for risky assets and sentiment, where swaps are pricing an element of more emergency cuts, poor US job numbers will not be digested well at all.”

In other currencies, sterling fell 0.09% to $1.2724, after the Bank of England cut interest rates from a 16-year high on Thursday.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars each fell 0.2%.

Oil prices edged up as worries over escalating geopolitical tensions reignited fears of supply disruptions, with Brent up 0.4% to $79.83 a barrel, while US crude rose 0.43% to $76.64 per barrel.

Spot gold firmed 0.2% to $2,450.62 an ounce.

