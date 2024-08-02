Palm oil gains after two-day slide, but set for weekly loss

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday after two sessions of falls, but were on track for their second straight weekly fall due to a stronger ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 5 ringgit, or 0.13%, to 3,875 ringgit ($851.65) a metric ton by 0241 GMT.

Malaysian palm oil futures down

The contract has fallen 1.31% so far in the week.

Fundamentals