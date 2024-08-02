AGL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AIRLINK 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.82%)
BOP 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (15.85%)
DCL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.4%)
DGKC 83.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.08%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.29%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 148.70 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.64%)
HUMNL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.06%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
NBP 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.27%)
OGDC 130.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.04%)
PAEL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.91%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.37%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (7.06%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (8.13%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.81%)
TRG 54.18 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,314 Increased By 86.8 (1.05%)
BR30 25,892 Increased By 412.1 (1.62%)
KSE100 78,231 Increased By 490.6 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,222 Increased By 176.4 (0.7%)
Aug 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India landslides rescue operations speed up with new metal bridge

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 10:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CHOORALMALA: The search for survivors and bodies after devastating landslides in Kerala is expected to speed up on Friday, after the army completed construction of a bridge that will help in transportation of heavy equipment to the affected area.

Heavy rain in the southern coastal state of Kerala, one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, caused landslides in the hills of Wayanad district early on Tuesday, sending torrents of mud, water and tumbling boulders downhill and burying or sweeping people to their deaths as they slept.

Rescue efforts were hampered initially after the worst affected area was cut off from the nearest town of Chooralmala as the main bridge was washed away.

Heavy vehicles had begun to ply on the 190-foot (58-metre) bridge constructed by army engineers, and drones with earth-sensing technology to find bodies buried in mud are being brought in, the army said in a statement.

Rescue teams have deployed additional forces, including swimming experts, to focus on the Chaliyar river and its river banks where bodies are likely to be found.

The hope for finding survivors in the debris is low and authorities said they are most likely to only retrieve bodies. However, finding survivors has not been ruled out.

The disaster, the worst in Kerala since deadly floods in 2018, has led to the death of 189 people with 206 still missing, according to officials.

Local Asianet TV said 292 had been killed.

Indian soldiers building metal bridge to marooned area in Kerala landslides

Experts said the area had received heavy rain in the last two weeks that softened the soil before extremely heavy rainfall on Monday triggered the landslides.

Nearly 1,600 people have been rescued from hillside villages and tea and cardamom estates during the last two days, according to authorities, with nearly 350 buildings damaged.

Kerala landslides metal bridge

Comments

200 characters

India landslides rescue operations speed up with new metal bridge

Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Attock Refinery CEO calls for phased deregulation in petroleum prices

Oil prices up but on course for fourth weekly fall amid demand concerns

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

FY25 sell-off plan likely to be approved today

Imprest money: Govt weighs debit card against credit card for PSEs

Read more stories