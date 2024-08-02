AGL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
Australia says Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2024 10:35am
A view of the destroyed roof of a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the NGO as the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this “tragic” incident, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip April 2, 2024. Photo: Reuters
A view of the destroyed roof of a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the NGO as the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this “tragic” incident, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip April 2, 2024. Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Israeli air strikes that killed international aid workers in Gaza in April were the result of serious operational failures but were not intentional, according to a Australian government review of the incident released on Friday.

Three Israeli air strikes hit the convoy of aid vehicles travelling through Gaza on April 1, killing seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) staff.

The dead included Palestinians and citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland.

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

The killings drew widespread condemnation from Israel’s allies and accusations that Israel had deliberately targeted the air workers, a claim it rejected.

An Australian review into the deaths said the Israel Defence Force (IDF) decided to launch missiles at the convoy after mistakenly believing it was being hijacked by Hamas fighters, who were in fact locally-contracted security guards.

In addition, information about the WCK convoy’s movements had not reached the IDF team behind the strike, it said.

This confusion was compounded because Israeli officials could not directly communicate with the aid convoy, the review added.

IDF staff also violated standard procedures in ordering the second and third strikes on the convoy without carrying out another identification process, it said.

“In this incident, it appears that the IDF controls failed, leading to errors in decision making and a misidentification, likely compounded by a level of confirmation bias,” according to Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, who travelled to Israel to investigate the deaths.

“Based on the information available to me, it is my assessment that the IDF strike on the WCK aid workers was not knowingly or deliberately directed against the WCK.”

Israel’s investigation into the deaths had been “timely, appropriate and, with some exceptions, sufficient,” he said.

The IDF has previously called the incident a grave mistake and dismissed two senior commanders involved in the strikes.

Hamas calls for ‘day of rage’ for group leader’s burial

Three other commanders were formally reprimanded. Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on the Israeli government to apologise and said Australia wanted those accountable to be held responsible, including criminal charges if appropriate.

Wong said she had written to her Israeli counterpart calling for greater protection for humanitarian workers.

“This is not an isolated incident,” she said. “We have seen 250 aid workers killed during this conflict and we have also seen recent events where UN vehicles have been fired upon and it is clear that more needs to be done.”

