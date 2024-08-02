AGL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-02

Railways announces reduction in fares

Published 02 Aug, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced a reduction in passenger train fares, said a press release. This reduction applies to all classes of passenger trains across the country.

The fares for AC classes have been reduced by Rs100 to Rs150, while the fares for the economy class have been reduced by up to Rs50. This change will take effect from Saturday, August 3, on all passenger trains nationwide.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways Aamir Ali Baloch stated that it has never been a priority for Pakistan Railways to profit from passenger trains. Our fares are only meant to cover operational costs. He added that this year is focused on enhancing passenger facilities. Executive washrooms will be constructed at major stations, premium lounge dining cars will be added to more trains, and trains will be upgraded to the standards of the Green Line with new coaches.

