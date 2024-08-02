AGL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
Pakistan

World Hepatitis Day observed at SIUT

Published August 2, 2024

KARACHI: World Hepatitis Day was observed at SIUT on Thursday amid growing concern regarding alarmingly high Viral Hepatitis rates in Pakistan.

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) successfully observed World Hepatitis Day with a comprehensive programme aimed at raising awareness about the escalating threat of viral hepatitis in Pakistan. This year’s theme, “It’s time for action,” underscored the urgent need for concerted efforts to eradicate hepatitis C by 2030.

A large turnout of the public gathered at SIUT to avail of free hepatitis screening and treatment facilities. The day-long event featured a range of activities designed to educate and inform the community about the disease.

Experts at SIUT highlighted the alarming statistics: Pakistan ranks fifth globally in combined hepatitis B and C cases, with over 12.6 million people affected. The country also bears the largest burden of hepatitis C worldwide reaching a figure of 8.8 million affected individuals. Unsafe healthcare practices, injection therapy, lack of sterilization, and sharing of personal items have contributed to the rapid spread of the virus.

Hepatitis, a silent killer, often goes undetected, leading to severe liver damage, cancer, and even death. To combat this, the experts emphasized the importance of early detection, vaccination, and adopting preventive measures.

To prevent the spread of hepatitis, they strongly emphasized practicing good hygiene, including boiling water for consumption, washing hands, especially after using the restroom, changing diapers, and avoiding sharing personal items.

The importance of using new syringes at clinics, fresh razor blades at barber shops, and sterilized equipment for dental, surgical, and cosmetic procedures was highlighted. Hospitals were urged to exclusively use blood products screened and issued by authorized blood banks registered under the Safe Blood Transfusion programme.

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) provide free treatment with dignity, and compassion to all patients, irrespective of caste, colour, creed, or religious beliefs. A pioneer in addressing Pakistan’s critical organ shortage crisis, SIUT highlights the urgent need for liver transplants to save lives as end-stage liver disease patients depend on organ donors for survival. At SIUT, there is a dedicated OPD, every Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. onwards for such patients who need liver transplants.

The experts who spoke on the occasion included Dr Abbas Ali Tasnim, Dr Mudassir Laeeq, Dr Zain Majid, Dr Nadir Sattar, Dr Nida Rasool Maher, and Dietician Kehkashan Zehra.

