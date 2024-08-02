AGL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 106.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.01%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (14.12%)
DCL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.88%)
DFML 41.73 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
DGKC 83.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.02%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
HUBC 149.65 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.29%)
HUMNL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.16%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.99%)
NBP 47.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.4%)
OGDC 130.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.08%)
PAEL 27.03 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.77%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.19%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 43.86 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.48%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.39%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TRG 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.76%)
UNITY 30.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90 (1.09%)
BR30 25,920 Increased By 440.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 78,243 Increased By 503.1 (0.65%)
KSE30 25,237 Increased By 192 (0.77%)
Aug 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-02

BOP hosts Prof Stefan Dercon

Press Release Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 07:52am

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab Management held a client event in Lahore this week with Professor Stefan Dercon as Chief Guest. Stefan is Professor of Economic Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government and the Economics Department, at the University of Oxford.

He combines his academic career with work as a policy advisor, providing strategic economic and development advice.

The event was attended by senior industry leaders and prominent businessmen of the country.

Prof Dercon has been working with the government to review the strategic economic plans for the country and incorporate international best practices.

He is spearheading the ‘Committee on the Home-Grown Economic Plan’ for the Government of Pakistan, and advising the Government on developing and implementing a medium-term reforms agenda that will support economic growth through higher international trade and greater private sector participation for job creation and poverty alleviation.

These reforms will support the economic stabilization policies outlined by the government in the IMF EFF agreement.

During the discussions, Prof Dercon stressed on the need to use the current crisis as an opportunity for economic reform. He emphasized the current structure of the economy distorts the allocation of resources, stifling productivity growth.

He also highlighted the anti-export bias of the policies and the need to move the economy away from import substitution towards export-led growth. He also emphasized the need for corrective actions to improve the investment climate, boosting private and foreign investments in the economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Oxford University bank of punjab BOP Professor Stefan Dercon

Comments

200 characters

BOP hosts Prof Stefan Dercon

FY25 sell-off plan likely to be approved today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Oil prices up but on course for fourth weekly fall amid demand concerns

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

Imprest money: Govt weighs debit card against credit card for PSEs

IMF to approve $7bn EFF by end of month: Aurangzeb

Chinese citizens: Visa-free facility will be available from 14th: PM

Read more stories