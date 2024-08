LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Thursday allowed bail to Haseeb-ur-Rehman, an accused in Corps Commander House attack case.

The court however adjourned the proceedings in a bail application of PTI Senator Chaudhry Ijaz and asked the prosecutor to submit his arguments on August 06. Chaudhry Ijaz applied for bail in May 09 riots cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024