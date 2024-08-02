AGL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-02

WCLA holds first-ever mango festival

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2024 08:13am

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) hosted the first-ever mango festival ‘Megh, Malhaar aur Mango’ at Shalimar Gardens on Thursday.

According to the WCLA here on Thursday, the festival would continue till August 4. This exciting festival will run daily from 4 pm to 11 pm and promises a delightful experience for all mango enthusiasts and families.

The Mango Festival will showcase an impressive array of activities and attractions, including 80 varieties of mangoes from different regions, delectable mango-based desserts, delicious mango shakes, and traditional lassi. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of savoury and sweet mango dishes, witness exciting mango cuisine competitions featuring innovative recipes, and treat themselves to an assortment of mango-flavoured ice creams.

The festival will also feature vibrant cultural performances celebrating the rich heritage of Lahore, live music to enhance the festive atmosphere, and various food stalls offering delicious treats and snacks.

Commenting on the festival, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that they are excited to host the first-ever mango festival at Shalimar Gardens. “This event is not only a celebration of our mangoes but also an opportunity to showcase the cultural richness and historical significance of Lahore. We invite everyone to join us for this unique and enjoyable event,” he added.

“The WCLA, in collaboration with COTHM and the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan along with the local vendors and cultural groups, is committed to making this festival a grand success. This is going to be the first ever Mango Festival at the Shalimar Gardens, and we will make it a regular feature every year”, said WCLA Director Marketing and Tourism Tania Qureshi.

