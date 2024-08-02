AGL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
Pakistan
2024-08-02

CDA chairman discusses various initiatives with diplomats

Nuzhat Nazar Published 02 Aug, 2024 08:18am

ISLAMABAD: In a series of meetings, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa discussed various initiatives and collaborations with diplomats from Ethiopia, Denmark, and Iraq.

Ambassador of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula met with hairman Randhawa to discuss ongoing projects for beautifying Islamabad and transforming it into a modern and green city.

The Ethiopian ambassador expressed interest in participating in the Margalla Hill plantation drive and shared insights from Ethiopia’s Green Corridor Project in Addis Ababa.

The CDA chairman welcomed the proposal and suggested designating a specific area for the Ethiopian Embassy to carry out tree plantation activities.

In another meeting, the Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, JakobLinulf, commended the CDA’s efforts to promote green and environmentally-friendly initiatives.

He offered Denmark’s expertise in renewable energy and solid waste management and expressed interest in supporting the Margalla Hills plantation campaign.

Randhawa emphasised the importance of incorporating Denmark’s best practices in these areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Capital Development Authority CDA Diplomats CDA chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa

